I see that the Chronicle is adding an agriculture reporter to its newsroom, thanks to Report for America’s effort "to place journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.” I applaud this move. Now how about the arts in Bozeman?
When I moved here a decade ago, there was a robust arts section in the paper that was instrumental in introducing me to the myriad of concerts, plays, and exhibits around the county. Currently there is merely a tiny space listing only a smattering of events. Many of our outstanding arts organizations have only grown in the past decade, some receiving national attention, and will continue to grow with our population. Yet how many times have I gone to under-attended performances by stellar artists? How many times have people lamented having missed something spectacular because they didn’t know about it?
Bozeman has a rich history of musical and theatrical performances dating back to its frontier days, and these were highlighted in the newspapers of the time. The arts not only influence and reflect our society, but they affect the well-being of humanity, individually and collectively. What will future historians be able to say about the great works that are performed here today? How can we continue to build on our artistic heritage? Please, bring back an entertainment section worthy of the depth, breath, and quality of the arts in this beautiful valley!
