I was dismayed to read one letter to the editor in last Wednesday's Chronicle. As a news organization you can do better at selecting opinions that are worthy of intellectual engagement. As a purveyor of information, it is your responsibility to help educate readers and provide a forum through the opinion section for discussing positions on issues that provide deeper understanding and illuminate varying perspectives and promote debate.
This article was laden with the kind of ill-informed, unhelpful rhetoric and name-calling that plagued our national scene for the past four years. We are better than that and I thought the Bozeman Daily Chronicle held higher standards for selecting content. As a newspaper, you have the vehicle and means to raise the bar for promoting intellectual discourse, regardless of what political view is expressed.
Disparaging opinions meant to vilify are not of value and do not help educate the reader. Rather, they shine light on ignorance, which does not support a healthy exchange of ideas. Know that what you print influences the public.
