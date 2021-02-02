Mr. Davis states that private schools have an unfair advantage, particularly Manhattan Christian School. As a parent whose children attended this school their entire lives, I want Mr. Davis to know that this school is not an elitist school with bottomless coffers.
It is a community of loving, dedicated people who want a Christian education for their children, with a foundation in integrity and morality. It is not financed by wealthy donors, but rather by families, most farm families, teachers or working class people.
You do not simply drop your child off and pick them up 12 years later. You are expected to be a room parent, chaperone, volunteer, to attend concerts, sporting events and required to be part of all fundraising. By doing this, you become part of a community. A community that helps, among other people, Liz Flikkema, in realizing a dream of an event center. That is realized by donations and pledges, not by a billionaire industrialist who dropped off a check.
Families do not disappear when their children leave with a diploma. They continue to attend concerts, games and travel with the team for playoffs. My children have graduated. Yet they still have connection to Churchill, their former teachers and their friends. My son married a classmate and now we have weaved a family with another MCS family.
We are not a private school. We are a community.
Mr. Davis almost seems envious of the belonging and community of this school. I would invite him to contact MCS for information. Because the advantage he speaks of comes from a community and foundation. Not a checkbook.
