Most people aren’t sure what “Christian Nationalism” (CN) means or how it shapes our politics. The “Christian” term is obvious (they assume). But they aren’t sure how “Nationalism” relates to “Christian.” In reality CN is a collection of extremist and often violent ideological beliefs rather than an organized religion. A clue is found in a quote from Nick Fuentes, a prominent white supremacist, when celebrating the fall of Afghanistan: “The Taliban is a conservative, religious force, the U.S. is godless and liberal.”
CN believers abhor inclusive democracy. They want a government with “true believers,” primarily white ones, in control of all aspects of society. They believe women should be subservient to men in all matters. CN believers wave the flag and praise the Constitution. But, as James Waterman Wise said when he wrote in the 1930s about American Nazism, “when fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the American flag and heralded as a plea for liberty and preservation of the Constitution.”
As advocated recently by disgraced general Michael Flynn, CN believers want America to be solely a Christian nation, but practicing Christianity as CN believers define it. This view is echoed by Pastor Rafael Cruz (Senator Cruz’s father), “America was founded to honor god.” CN believers want an authoritarian Christianity with dominance over and punishment of non-Christian Americans. Theirs is an Old Testament god rather than the New Testament Jesus.
With this description in mind, we should be suspect of politicians who support or facilitate the CN vision for America when they undermine equal voting opportunities, claim that racism doesn’t exist in America, question equal rights for women, violate the separation of church and state or spread anti-immigrant dogma. We should question the motives of politicians who are steering America toward a Taliban type government.
