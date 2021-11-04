Letter to the editor: Choosing a leader the most important task for board Steven Enoch Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From my experience as an educator at all levels, including 18 years as superintendent in both small and very large school districts, it is clear to me that selecting a superintendent is the most important task a school board faces.While resumes and interviews are important, at the heart of the search process I recommend asking a simple question to people who know the candidates: “What does this person stand for?” Past decisions of candidates and the values that guided their actions are significant clues as to what matters most to them. The responses will most likely differ widely from one candidate to the next. There’s no right or wrong response, only whether they align with what the board has identified as district values and priorities now and in the immediate years ahead. The board is cautioned however, to keep in mind that true leaders who make difficult decisions are seldom universally loved, and not to let a few disgruntled individuals overly influence the selection process.I personally recommend pursuing an experienced superintendent with strong communication skills who comes from a high achieving, growing school district. In addition, pursue a leader who understands financial realities. This community loves their public schools, but there can be resistance if citizens feel their generosity is taken for granted. Finally, select a superintendent who focuses on quality teaching, demands thoughtful school leadership and who believes that all students deserve to learn in supportive, caring, and joyful environments. Your top candidate must be an advocate for students as they deserve a leader who prioritizes them above all else.We are fortunate that both the city of Bozeman and our school district are desired destinations which should attract a candidate pool rich with experienced superintendents. I wish the board all the best in this search process. Steven EnochBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Superintendent Institutes Education Politics Public Authority School District Candidate Student Search Best Board Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Jones, Jack Posted: 1 a.m. Bradley, Raymond S. Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Which party is actually better for the economy? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Attorney General Knudsen's many different hats Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana deserves leaders who believe in health measures Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back