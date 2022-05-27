I’d like to bring to the attention of the public the heartbreaking truth of women who can’t breast feed during the current baby formula shortage. In August of 2021 I underwent a mastectomy and breast reconstruction, for those that are not familiar with that procedure it is removal of the mammary glands and breast tissue, followed by replacement of other body tissue and/or implants for the look of breasts. Completely fake breasts. This procedure was completed to prevent a future occurrence of breast cancer. The physical ability to breast feed has been removed from my body.
In fall 2021 we conceived our miracle child after being told by multiple doctors I was unable to conceive. The thought of not breast feeding hadn’t bothered me until the insensitivity of others. I had been keeping an eye on the shortage since February however not purchasing formula as there was plenty on the shelves and to keep it available for other families. Upon conversations with not only the pediatrician, OB-GYN office, the hospital and various other agencies I was advised they did not in fact have samples and given my situation it would be best to buy formula now as we are due soon, if in the event, we are unable to locate formula after birth. In my attempts to locate and purchase formula in town I have been met by overly unhelpful, rude cashiers, managers and store employees, looking at my body, fake breasts and growing baby belly. I’ve been asked more times than I can count, “why don’t you breast feed?”
I ask the community to please remember everyone’s situation is different, please show compassion and kindness during this time. We are mothers, we have no other choice than to protect our children.
