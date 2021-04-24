As you examine your choices for the upcoming school board election in Bozeman, please consider carefully which candidates truly support public school teachers and students, the hearts and souls of our beloved district. Let’s begin our examination by recognizing that the promotion of inclusivity and innovation in Bozeman classrooms is not a political agenda item, as some would claim, but rather it is best practice in education.
As a teacher myself for 18 years, the last 12 of which have been here in Bozeman, I can say that when teachers explicitly welcome students of all sizes, shapes, colors, and creeds into our classrooms, our entire community is better for it. We make space for their stories, as varied as they may be, knowing that as public institutions, diversity is our greatest strength. This belief is not the result of our political affiliation, but rather of our intention to model appropriate behavior for our youth.
Furthermore, teachers work eagerly to meet their students’ diverse needs in a variety of ways, constantly reflecting on our practices and modifying them when necessary. A potential school board member whose intention is to impose uniformity across our district will stifle creativity and professional growth for the teachers in our community and limit the support we can offer our students.
I argue that we should recognize teachers as the wonderfully diverse and beautifully eccentric collection of experts that we are, experts pursuing what is not only a profession, but also a passion. Lastly, let’s remember that our pursuit is in the service of our students, who are themselves wonderfully diverse and beautifully eccentric.