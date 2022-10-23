Bozeman drivers, it's time to pay attention, put down the phone, and wake up! The tragic death of Bozeman High School teacher, Kelly Fulton, shouldn't have happened, but he was hit by a driver in a car who failed to stop at a red light — either a terrible driving mistake or negligence. No more kids should lose a parent, and no more people should lose their spouse to horrible, preventable accidents. Failure to drive in a safe, responsible, and legal manner can have dire consequences. It is time for the drivers of Bozeman to realize that and change their behavior.
When driving around Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley, one will witness excessive speed, running of lights, aggression, road rage, texting-and-driving, and distracted driving daily. The offenses range from minor to egregious, and from accidental driving mistakes to intentional acts of inhumanity. People seem to consider their need to answer a text or speed to their next appointment more important than the safety and lives of other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. People are either oblivious to, or in love with the fact that they are in control of a multiple-ton steel projectile which has this risk of killing them and others in the blink of an eye.
It's time to realize the potential consequences of your choices and and mistakes behind the wheel. Your bad driving habits and moments of distraction, inattention, or hurry may kill someone.
Corey LaForge
Bozeman
