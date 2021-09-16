Letter to the editor: Children have become pawns in a political game Mindy Misener Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 at an all-time high, there's no better time to revisit Montana's law making vaccination status a protected class, meaning that even at hospitals and child care centers — places where the most vulnerable are most concentrated — an FDA-approved vaccine cannot be a requirement for employment.I would like to place my toddler in a local day care, but I want her to be cared for by vaccinated adults only. This is not an unreasonable desire. Nonpartisan health officials affirm that the best way to protect a child ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine is to surround them with vaccinated adults. Gov. Gianforte and the Republicans in the state Legislature, though, say that COVID-19 vaccines cannot be mandated anywhere because personal choice is inviolable. They are wrong. Many personal choices are necessarily regulated for industries such as child care. Hand-washing, for example, is a personal choice, yet it is mandated at day cares in Montana—indeed, the DPHHS licensing requirements contain an entire paragraph detailing exactly when and how employees are to wash their hands. Has personal principle led you to forswear the use of soap? Then you are welcome to find a job elsewhere. (There seem to be plenty to go around these days.)Of course, Montana day cares actually do require vaccinations—Tdap and MMR for staff (37.95.184) and a detailed schedule for children (37.95.140), with few exceptions built in. I’m glad I can send my child to a day care where she faces only a minuscule risk of contracting mumps, but I can also tell you it isn’t mumps that keeps me — and scores of other Montana parents — awake at night, knowing our children have become little more than pawns in a vile political game. Mindy MisenerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Day Care Child Care Mumps Law Medicine Immunology Legislation Vaccination Montana Choice Washing Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Who will stand up to protect wildlife corridors? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Keep an eye on the drawing of Montana's congressional districts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn the right choice for Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Medical, dental community can do better on mask use Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman Health: Critical care unit at 100% capacity, parts of COVID-19 surge plan implemented Posted: Sep. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back