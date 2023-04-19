I am the assistant director and family services supervisor for Child Care Connections, the local child care resource and referral agency. Our organization administers the Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship, which helps low-income families cover the cost of child care, allowing them to participate in the workforce and attend school. Currently, families’ income must be less than 150% of the federal poverty level to qualify. To put that into perspective, a single parent with one child could not make more than $13.25 per hour, working full time at 40 hours per week, and would still pay a minimum copay of $320 per month for child care. This bill would make it possible for families to make more sustainable wages, and reduce high copayments that parents currently face.
Child care availability and affordability directly impact Montana’s workforce and economy. Recent studies show 40% of Montana businesses reporting difficulty recruiting or retaining qualified workers due to the lack of affordable child care in their community. As our state grows, businesses need this important infrastructure to recruit and retain a talented workforce. Child care is good for Montana families and businesses, and in turn, our economy.
Kami Ryles
Bozeman
