“Oh beautiful for Spacious skies, for amber waves of grain. For purple mountain majesty above the fruited plain! America, America, God shed his grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea."
And then the beloved hymn continues,”God mend thine every flaw, Confirm thy soul in self control, thy liberty in law.”
Sixteen Montana children are suing the state of Montana in a court of law contending that the state has an obligation to abide by its constitution in which there is a specific guarantee “a clean and healthy environment must be preserved for present and future generations.” They are holding the state responsible as they witness the state turning its back on such a guarantee and instead passing laws that ensure a continual warming of the planet. These children represent children worldwide who despairingly experience and observe how their future is being impacted by global warming and its ravaging effects. Their case hopes to convince the state to take better care of its natural resources, protecting them for now and later.
The public trust doctrine here in Helena is being put to the test and we can thank these proactive children represented by a nonprofit entitled, Our Children’s Trust, for engaging their energy in the prospects of a healthy world. It has been said, there is no planet B. May their dreams and ours be realized.
June Safford
Bozeman
