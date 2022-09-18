Those we send to Helena will affect our lives greatly and they are the persons we are most likely to be able to actually communicate with. State legislative candidates knock on our doors and answer their own phones.
My research has led me to support Randy Chamberlin for Senate District 32 (West Bozeman, Four Corners ). Randy is a successful builder, businessman, father, husband and grandfather with strong ties to, and deep involvement in, community affairs. He is hardworking, intelligent and open to hearing the views of others. He has built many affordable housing units in the area and, as the owner of Montana Steel Industries, has created a thriving organization dedicated to creating high paying jobs while providing quality, budget-conscious structural building components. As a strong conservative Randy will always emphasize the common sense interests of Montanans while he serves with the Legislature to develop the best paths forward for our state. He will listen to the members of his district and represent our views in Helena.
And as Montana makes wise and considered decisions we will have great influence on our nation.
We should send Randy Chamberlin to Helena and join him in making our voices heard to the benefit of all Montanans.
Paul Trey
Gallatin Gateway
