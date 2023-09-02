I facilitate critical thinking seminars at Montana State University (MSU). An important dynamic is to introduce students to new ideas. This can be a challenge at times when dialogue gets heated. These kinds of responses are the result of cognitive dissonance, where previously held ideas and beliefs bump into new ideas and beliefs. It can be challenging. My experience over the past 12 years has shown me that this dissonance acts as the much-needed irritant, that eventually produces the pearl (a new, more nuanced, way of considering our world).
I recently had my own experience with this kind of dissonance when I signed up for the Bozeman Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy. For six weeks this past spring, beginning March 22, 2023, we spent three hours in a weekly evening session learning what the members of local law enforcement do in their day-to-day work lives throughout our community.
Before participating in this Citizen’s Academy, I was clueless about the reality police face on the streets of Bozeman, much less how they train for it. Frankly, for the most part I didn’t really care to think about it that much. Then the curtains were pulled back with the Citizen’s Police Academy and another world revealed itself. This was a world ranging from fielding frantic 911 calls in Dispatch, to witnessing the K9 patrol; from a look inside the jail, to virtual-reality training; and from evidence lockers to understanding how multiple agencies work throughout the county — and much, much more.
I am still processing the things I learned. One thing I know from this experience is that the dialogue between law enforcement and community cannot develop — much less create changes where necessary — without this kind of proximity, this kind of curiosity and this kind of exploration.
Check it out.
Thomas Donovan
Bozeman
