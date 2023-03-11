Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Join me in celebrating Red Cross Month, the perfect time to honor those who power our mission each and every day here in Gallatin County and all across Montana.

Those heroes include our blood donors who keep hospital shelves stocked with essential blood products, our volunteer disaster responders who meet families’ immediate needs following a home fire or other disaster and our Service to the Armed Forces team who provides comfort and care to our military families.

Last year alone, we helped more than 550 people right here in Montana following a disaster and collected almost 45,000 units of lifesaving blood. In November, we moved into a new blood donation center in Bozeman and are currently renovating our Great Falls facilities, expanding our blood collection capabilities even further.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you