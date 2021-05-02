My name is Theresa Tool. I live in Belgrade where I work as a caregiver. I’ve been doing this work for the last 10 years.
I love my job because I get to help people who can’t help themselves. I’ve seen a lot of people come and go over the years. Most people really struggle with the very personal, sometimes messy aspects of taking care of another human being. Giving a shower, or helping them on the toilet are beyond what most people are comfortable with. I just look at it like it's part of the job. And I would want help if I couldn’t care for myself, so why should it be any different?
The pandemic has been hard on a lot of caregivers. Our hours are all over the place. One week you’re up, the next you are down. It makes it hard to maintain enough hours to keep my health insurance or stay on top of my bills. Unlike people who work in an office, caregivers can’t just work from home. Our clients can’t afford to have their groceries delivered to them. We still have to go out in the community. We don’t have a choice.
With everything that we have been through and are still dealing with I think it’s only fair that the state increase our funding. I think if we had better pay and our clients had more hours the turnover would not be nearly as high.
To our lawmakers: You clapped, now act. Don’t forget about us in House Bill 632. We need provider rate increases, direct caregiver wage increases, and essential worker bonuses.