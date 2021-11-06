Letter to the editor: Carbon tax creative way to address climate change Jennifer Abbott Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A current bipartisan effort in Congress is considering putting a carbon tax on fossil fuel extraction and rebating the revenue equally to all citizens. It’s a very creative way of addressing worsening environmental disasters, while at the same time putting fossil fuels on a fairer footing with clean, renewable energy. It would also allow consumers and businesses to spend their cash dividend with no strings attached.If approved and implemented soon, it is estimated that there will be a 50% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030. If those aren’t good enough reasons to call our legislators (Sens. Tester, Daines and Rep. Rosendale) to assure that a carbon tax is included in the pending reconciliation bill, here’s the big bonus for Montana. Up to 99% of renewable energy projects will be built in rural areas. Solar farms and wind farms would likely generate revenue rivaling our current crops of beef, corn and soy within a decade and then exceed them. Also, lease revenue would provide a steady source of income. The National Renewable Energy Lab estimates that greatly expanding renewable energy capacity would add a total of $468 million to $624 million in direct and indirect annual economic benefit to rural Montana communities from added tax revenue, land leases, and construction/ operating/ maintenance wages by 2034.Heard enough? Fossil fuel polluters are reaping excessive profits but you and I are paying the costs for climate change due to more extreme forest fires, floods, drought, illness, loss of tourism income and more. Sounds like a carbon fee is too good to be true? Or too good to walk away from and miss the opportunity to secure a better future for ourselves and our children? Call or write your representatives now. Learn more at: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/ Jennifer AbbottManhattan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Climate Change Carbon Tax Economics Commerce Finance Agriculture Renewable Energy Fossil Fuel Revenue Polluter Income Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Gaworski, Clarence "Clancy" Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines' voting record inconsistent with stated values Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Where is justice for those involved in insurrection? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines is trying to mislead us for political gain Posted: 12 a.m. Dysfunction at Hope House in Bozeman stifles mental health treatment Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back