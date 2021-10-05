Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development will have negative impacts Marcia Kaveney Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I was disappointed with the BDC’s reporting in the Sept. 23 article, "Annexation near Story Mill draws pushback." What was reported was largely correct but so incomplete that it was rendered misleading.While it’s true that Mr. Holloran and HomeBase partners haven’t shared a site plan with the city, they have shared one with the Legends II HOA. They have big plans, and if these plans come to fruition there will be many negative impacts on our quality of life whether you live in the neighborhood or just travel through to get to the Bridgers. Canyon Gate, as proposed, will negatively affect traffic, exacerbate train delays, and be detrimental to our water supply, public safety (fire trucks/ambulances), parks, wildlife, and affordability. Holloran says they are focused on the city’s goals. But the B-2M and R5 zoning requested is at least 2 levels above what is recommended for neighborhood compatibility in the city’s Unified Development Code. One of the city’s main goals is affordable housing. Home Base Partners has specifically declared themselves uninterested in this goal by checking the “No” box for affordable housing on their application. In the article Holloran mentions our current housing shortage but we all know that no amount of additional luxury condos will cause housing prices to decline. They want density because they need density to make this project most profitable for them given what they paid for the land.Holloran says it’s premature to talk about density now, but now is when we need to talk about density. Zoning influences density. It gives the developer parameters within which to build and permission to pursue the maximum density of that zoning in their site plans. Now is the best time to participate in the discussion. Marcia KaveneyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen deserves vote for municipal court judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Best chance in a generation to combat climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must step up for Afghan refugees, offer support Posted: Oct. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Encourage our senators to support carbon pricing Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham walks the walk, best pick for mayor Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back