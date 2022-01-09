Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development could benefit the city Ben Nobel Jan 9, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing as a resident of the Creekwood Subdivision in support of the Canyon Gate Development.First, this site is surrounded by city limits and aligns with the city's growth policy focusing on infill. Second, this site provides enough walkable and bikeable commercial opportunities for nearby residents to help reduce traffic pressure on downtown and 19th Street.Third and most importantly, for those local residents (who made this town cool in the first place) who have not had the opportunity to buy a house here because of rising prices, this proposal gives locals at least a chance to buy in. If this neighborhood gets zoned for lower density housing, prices will be completely out of reach for locals and will only exacerbate the housing problem we’re currently facing. NIMBY is selfish. Ben Nobel, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gate Resident Commerce Economics Chance Policy Housing Problem Price City Limits Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Hertz, Cecile Marie Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 People in business for Jan. 9, 2022 Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Letter to the editor: Republican lawmakers doing just what voters want Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 City considering giving money to project at Wild Crumb building Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back