Our city commissioners this week approved the highest density development in Bozeman’s history on the north side of town in an area far from either needing this, or appropriately placed. At first glance, with support of the city’s planning department, along with the developer, Andy Holloran, this type of development seems to meet the city’s recently adopted long term development plan.
But wait! This approval has just greenlit a project in exactly the wrong place. The placement of this project, at the intersection of Bridger Drive and Story Mill will create a traffic and congestion “perfect storm.” The roads and infrastructure can not possibly support this “perfect village” as Mr. Holloran’s team described it. So why then, a month prior to this approval, did the same commissioners approve $100,000 for a study on the exact infrastructure problem for this area? Once completed you will not be able to get anywhere North of the tracks on Rouse, especially Bridger Bowl and the M, unless you bring over night camping gear for the wait.
This is the reason Bozeman’s zoning commission voted no and rejected the project as proposed. This is also why the city heard the largest public comment ever against such a high-density project. The city commission did not listen to over 400 documented public comments, or Bozeman’s zoning commission.
What they seem not to understand is the permanent and lasting impact of their decision on this area of town and the precedent it sets for future decisions for years to come. How much public comment is enough? How do they overrule their own departments and hundreds of their constituents?
We are on our way to become the Fort Collins that the city manager brought with him.
