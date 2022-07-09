Gallatin Valley Beyond Plastics is holding an event for the community on July 16 to strengthen awareness of the plastic pollution crisis and to help us see through the plastic production recycling ruse. As it stands now the plastic manufacturers want the public to shoulder the guilt for our plastic crisis. Their mantra is “Keep recycling your plastics” when actually less than 9% of the plastic we do recycle is recycled.
Instead plastic patiently takes its place in a landfill waiting 1,000 years to decompose with too many escapees turning up in lakes, rivers and oceans and then into the bellies of marine life. Can’t we do better?
Beyond Plastics invites the Bozeman community to begin accumulating and saving all the non-recyclable plastic they carry into their homes, items such as, clamshells (hard shell plastics packaged for berries and lettuce) plastic containers no longer usable, soft single-use plastic bags, garment bags, and all plastics with numbers other than 1 & 2. Please encourage friends to do the same. We ask that on Saturday the 16th of July, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., you carefully bring your pollution to the parking lot side of the Bozeman Public Library where we will have a dumpster for ceremoniously depositing plastic which will be added to the already mountains of trash in our finite landfill. You will have an opportunity to speak with members of the Beyond Plastics team and learn more about why we should all be outraged at the amount of plastics that continue to be produced with little or no thought to its devastating consequences.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.