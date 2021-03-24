I see that another Trump believer has been arrested (Cavanaugh from Bozeman) for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Wonderful!
I cannot understand how so many people could be so gullible at believing Trump’s lies that the election was stolen. I do hope that the FBI arrestees are given federal sentences without parole. Perhaps that will open their eyes.
I’m very pleased that the FBI has recovered from the undeserved frequent bashings that Trump gave them. Those people are doing a wonderful job and should be praised, not denigrated.
Check out the list of FBI arrests and videos of those still wanted for the insurrection by searching for “Capitol violence - FBI” on the internet.
A heart-warming website is found at “Trump criminal charges.” It would be great if Trump’s adoring followers would read what is happening to their hero, but I suppose they would rationalize it away just as they have done in the past.
