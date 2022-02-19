If you’re like me, you were confused by the recent half page color ads in the Chronicle that read: “The 80s were RADICAL – THEY WERE ALSO A LONG TIME AGO.” The ads go on to note that a lot has changed since the 1980s and its time we “update how we protect the mountains, rivers, wildlife and trails we love.”
It was paid for by the Gallatin Forest Partnership, a consortium of outdoor recreation users and conservation organizations that seem to have morphed into outdoor recreation promoters. Notably absent is the scientific and biological community, and those conservation groups that still adhere to good science.
The ad implies that efforts in the 1980s to protect much of the Gallatin Range as designated Wilderness are outdated and need to be jettisoned for a more recreation focused strategy.
First of all, the 1980s were not a radical decade! Ronald Reagan was President. Selfish Yuppies had replaced altruistic hippies. “Cheers” was the most popular program on television. And “Hall and Oates” were tearing up the airwaves. It was a very conservative period. Nevertheless, Montana conservationists were steadfast in their efforts to protect wildlife and wild places for their ecological and intrinsic values, as well as economic importance. But not simply for the self-interests of the outdoor recreation industry.
Sadly, the new Custer Gallatin Forest Plan for the Gallatin Range reflects the partnership proposal. The amount of designated Wilderness — the proven best option for protecting wildlife and wildlands — has been greatly reduced. If this stands, the superlative natural values that make Montana so special will be diminished.
Considering that the Gallatin Forest Partnership can’t even accurately characterize a recent American decade, can we trust them to accurately describe what is needed to protect our beloved Gallatin Range? I think not.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.