History is not pretty! If we are forced legislatively to pretty up our past and teach it that way in school it shouldn’t be called history, but some sort of Orwellian brainwash subject name. What’s with this multi-state intrusion of legislation to prohibit how we teach history in Montana?

Montanan Denise Juneau (now superintendent of Seattle Public Schools) observes that “Montana has been a national leader in culturally responsive teaching for more than 30 years through Indian Education for All. An entire generation of students has received an education that seeks to reconcile the wrongs of history with the future wellbeing of our state.” Colonialism, oppression, and slavery are, as she puts it “hard, unflattering facts.” They are part of world history, not just American history. Do we not then teach accurately about colonial history in Africa, about oppression of the Irish, about imperialism in Southeast Asia, the historical basis of conflict between China and Japan?   

Montana State Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s recent opinion calling antiracism and diversity awareness programs ‘discriminatory’ is oppressive. Ralph Ellison writes that when history is written by the oppressors, by “who won and who lived to lie about it afterwards,” that it becomes “those lies the keepers keep their power by.” A.G. Knudsen and state OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen are wrongheaded and backwards-thinking. We can’t move forward with our heads stuck in the sand.

Clara SJ Pincus

Bozeman

