President Trump wanted to pull the US out of NATO after the 2020 election. His “very smart” and “very strong” BFF Vladimir Putin convinced him. No wonder Putin tried so hard to reelect Trump. It would disarm any resistance to his invasions of Ukraine and elsewhere. Conveniently for Putin, Trump already despised Ukrainian President Zelensky for foiling his 2019 extortion plot. Together, they nearly succeeded in overthrowing American democracy in service to Russia. Fortunately, for both America and Ukraine, President Biden defeated Trump. Then Biden marshaled NATO and armed Ukraine with weapons and intelligence to defeat Russia. Then he killed the real mastermind behind 9-11.
Liz Cheney’s right, Republicans can’t be loyal to both the Constitution and Trump. So, can anyone name a current Montana Republican who chose the Constitution? Daines? Rosendale? Gianforte? Any state legislators? Why can’t we have a Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger, or courageous Republicans like Rusty Bowers of Arizona and Brad Raffensperger of Georgia, or the GOP witnesses who testified under oath, and under death threats, about Trump’s attempted coup and stolen classified documents. American democracy cries out for Republican heroes to stand up and honor their oaths, and Montana can’t offer a single one?
John Mills
Bozeman
