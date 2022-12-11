The opinion column in a recent Chronicle discussing the campaign to improve traffic safety struck a real chord as I was musing about driving down Main Street just the day before and saw three cars blatantly run red lights when they could have clearly stopped safely. Running red lights seems, at times, like a local "sport" as it is so common here in Bozeman. Unfortunately, the consequences are sometimes very tragic like the recent death of a popular high school teacher when someone ran a red light.
While I applaud the city for launching this campaign, which is long overdue, I suspect nothing will come of it. As was pointed out in the column, the state has outlawed the use of red-light cameras. Budgets are always tight so a dramatic increase in police officers interested in writing citations for traffic violations is unlikely any time soon. According to the state of Montana’s own Department of Public Health website, drug related deaths are the fourth leading cause of deaths in Montana following — automobiles, guns, and falls — and yet, the state government is more than willing to talk about the drug problem and the Southern border but are totally unwilling to address the top two killers — automobiles and guns.
If the state and local governments are really interested in saving Montana lives, they would address these hot button issues and put real enforcement mechanisms in place. However, that will not be politically popular so for the time being, if you are like me and ride bicycles, motorcycles, drive a car or just occasionally venture into a crosswalk, proceed with caution because the state and local governments will most likely continue to fail to do anything to help ensure your safety. Words are cheap. Good luck!
Michael Miller
Bozeman
