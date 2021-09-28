Letter to the editor: Call the Legislature back, do the right thing Connie Myslik-McFadden Sep 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gov. Gianforte, I am sure you know by now that COVID presents a high risk of serious consequences, including death. Here in Montana transmission rates are high and many Montana hospital ICUs are overflowing with unvaccinated COVID patients. People are dying.As governor, your duty to prevent the spread of COVID is high. You have not fulfilled that duty. Instead, you signed legislation that prevents business owners from requiring their employees to get vaccinated. Business owners cannot even ask employees their vaccination status. Businesses, including restaurants, cannot require masks of their employees or patrons. Health officials' power to take appropriate steps to protect citizens has been stripped. You can rightly be accused of willful negligence, which is intentional conduct in disregard of a known grave risk. How do you sleep at night? Vaccine and mask mandates save lives. Please call the Legislature back in session and do the right thing. The buck stops with you. Connie Myslik-McFaddenBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Owner Mask Medicine Immunology Sociology Hospital Legislation Covid Legislature Employee Mandate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice for Bozeman mayor Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Voters must remember GOP's handling of COVID-19 Posted: 12 a.m. Report: Unvaccinated people five times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated Posted: 5:45 p.m. Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Editorial: The lowest of many low points in this pandemic Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back