Gov. Gianforte, I am sure you know by now that COVID presents a high risk of serious consequences, including death. Here in Montana transmission rates are high and many Montana hospital ICUs are overflowing with unvaccinated COVID patients. People are dying.

As governor, your duty to prevent the spread of COVID is high. You have not fulfilled that duty. Instead, you signed legislation that prevents business owners from requiring their employees to get vaccinated. Business owners cannot even ask employees their vaccination status. Businesses, including restaurants, cannot require masks of their employees or patrons. Health officials' power to take appropriate steps to protect citizens has been stripped. You can rightly be accused of willful negligence, which is intentional conduct in disregard of a known grave risk. How do you sleep at night?

Vaccine and mask mandates save lives. Please call the Legislature back in session and do the right thing. The buck stops with you.

    

Connie Myslik-McFadden

Bozeman

