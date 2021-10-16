Letter to the editor: Call GOP reps out for their unpatriotic behavior Kevin Crawford Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week, a Chronicle article highlighted our Republican legislators’ overwhelming decision to form a “Special Committee” to “study” what they referred to — without a shred of evidence — as “widespread election fraud” in Montana elections.An intelligent reader might wonder why Republicans might think there was indeed “widespread election fraud” – since Montanans elected an historically-high number of Republicans recently. If there had been “widespread election fraud,” wouldn’t they have lost — not won — all those newly gained seats? Kind of a head-scratcher, ain’t it?Short answer: they don’t really believe it either, because it isn’t true — not even slightly. I’ve worked with our very dedicated election boards, both signing in voters at designated voting sites, and counting ballots late into the night — and I was pleasantly amazed at how intrinsically unable-to-defraud the whole process was, start to finish. Have you? No, those Republicans don’t actually believe in election fraud either, so that same intelligent reader might conclude that our Republican legislators are, as in 19 other red states that have passed harsher voter restrictions since Trump’s 2020 loss, spreading Trump’s “Big Lie” of voter fraud in order to whittle down Democrat demographics. Montana’s Republican majority is just following suit, in preparation of doing the same (actually, it has already been doing so, if you’ve been keeping up with our Republican legislators’ shenanigans).Isn’t the right to vote pretty much the very definition of American democracy — at least, since women and Black people finally got the rights to do so (or is that actually their problem with voting rights)?I call on all of us patriotic Montanans to tell our representatives that we will not stand for such unpatriotic, un-American behavior! Call them. Email them. Tell them that this is not who we Montanans are. Kevin CrawfordBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Election Fraud Republicans Legislator Politics Institutes Republican Majority Reader Voter Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Free enterprise competition the driver of success Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's vision needed on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunnignham, Coburn and Madgic best fits for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Who are these wolf hunting regulations actually for? Posted: 12 a.m. Proposed redistricting maps could split Gallatin County, Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back