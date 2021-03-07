Like many others, I wanted to check out WinCo two days after it opened, only to be offended by management's disregard of public health and safety and our county-wide mask mandate.
Inside, there was no capacity checker and the aisles were crowded. Nor was there hand sanitizer or masks available at the door. Of the customers, nearly one quarter were maskless; more had noses exposed and one wore hers under her chin. Most of the maskless were in family groupings of four or more.
I asked the store manager on duty why more was not being done. His cavalier response was that those guests that employees had asked to wear masks all cited medical issues for the non-use of these. If that were true, I noted, the proportional amount of customers not wearing masks in their store would be similar to other businesses; happily, I have not noticed maskless customers in other stores in the past several months of our common ordeal. Nor could I believe all family members would be exempt.
He further stated that masks are provided, but there were none at the store entrance.
This blatant misrepresentation and cavalier attitude by this business new to town tells me it is not going to be a good neighbor. As for me, I will continue to patronize those other local businesses that prioritize customer and employee safety, so I can healthily enjoy any purchases I make.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.