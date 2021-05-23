If you are a business owner in Montana, you may be having trouble finding people to hire right now. The cause of the problem is simple but perhaps not obvious. The solution, too, is simple but may not be easy.
Despite his expressed intentions, Gov. Gianforte's action to end the federally-funded expansion of unemployment benefits will not bring new employees out of the woodwork. The unemployment rate in Montana is nearly the same as it was before the pandemic at 3.8%. This rate is much lower than the national rate (6.1%), and it is not much higher than the lowest rate we've seen in 5 years (3.5%). The facts appear to suggest that Montanans are already back to work.
The governor's strategy will have an impact, of course. It will cut off funding that would otherwise flow into our economy. It will hurt the Montanans who are struggling most to recover from the present crisis. The governor cannot, however, squeeze proverbial blood from a stone.
Businesses must, therefore, offer something that will bring interest from those already employed. A higher starting wage, to be competitive, is a must. In this employment market, even $15 per hour won't likely be sufficient for long. Offering significant benefits, such as six weeks' paid vacation like McDonald's gives their Danish employees, may be advisable. A company that wishes to get far ahead of the pack might consider transforming into an employee-owned cooperative, providing a share of ownership, profit, and decision-making to every worker.
There is no getting around it. Montana businesses cannot count on the governor to summon employees fully formed out of the headwaters of the Missouri River. They will have to attract employees the only way a business can. It is what it is.