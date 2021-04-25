Gov. Gianforte received the national 'Guardian of Small Business Award' last year. This year he made it legal to carry a concealed weapon in any business that doesn't specifically prohibit guns. No peskier vetting or training required.
And who will now be carrying concealed under the new law? Those too stupid to pass the simple test or whose Second Amendment chip on their shoulder is all the "permit" they need, you say? You'd be right. But hey, if you own a handgun, you are automatically a “good guy with a gun” right, Greg? And if a small business owner does not want guns in their shop (which is their right, like refusing to bake cakes for gays) they just put up a sign, right? Let's ask Matt Kelley how that worked out for masks and in-your-face outrage from "patriots."
So, if you and your customers don't want to shop shoulder to shoulder with Yosemite Sam, what to do if someone brings their gun into the shop? The Gallatin County Sheriff's office (I kid you not) has these helpful suggestions for business owners averse to pistol-packing patrons: 1. Put up a No Guns sign. 2. If a pistol-packer won't leave, call the police while the unhappy customer with the loaded gun listens. 3. Buy your own gun (and be ready to use it). 4. Cross your fingers.
From Montana's small business owners: Thanks, Greg! This should work out well.