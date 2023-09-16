Bozeman, like much of the country, has an affordable housing problem. Housing prices have skyrocketed above income levels. If Bozeman wants affordable housing, they need to BUILD or ensure affordable housing, is built.
My son attended MSU 2013. We fell in love with Bozeman. We purchased our home Dec. 2013 and have furnished it local artwork. It is my HOME.
In 2014, I acquired the necessary permits to share my home as an STR (short term rental) and currently have a valid license.
My husband and I, now retired, spend about 30% of the year in Bozeman and are involved in local civic, volunteer activities and clubs. Our STR operates at a loss due to the mortgage, utilities, taxes, HOA fees, internet/tv, lawn care and general maintenance. Our home is well maintained and we have no neighbor complaints about our guests.
Data Conclusions (Bozeman Community Development Report 8/8/23)
• STRs comprise 2.5% of housing in Bozeman
• Heaviest concentration Downtown and Northeast
• STRONG TOURISM DEMAND for STRs
• STRs are a significant portion of lodging bed base
• STRs mostly occur in higher value homes
• Homes with STRs ARE UNAFFORDABLE TO MOST HOUSEHOLDS if sold or rented long term
Given the report’s conclusions it is clear that banning STRs is NOT a solution to affordable housing. The report also states that limiting or prohibiting STRs may result in “Some economic impact to tourism industry & supporting businesses if less lodging is available.”
From your data and conclusions, it is baffling that City Council is proposing severely restricting requirements and banning certain types of STRs. Your data indicates that STR’s actually BENEFIT Bozeman’s businesses and tourism.
I feel the city is being very punitive toward those STRs that are licensed and have been complying with the city’s requirements.
Leslie Hilliard
Bozeman
