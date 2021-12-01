Support Local Journalism


So the Riverbend Glamping Getaway, a proposed campground along the Gallatin River, has secured a permit to site “removable structures” in the 100-year floodplain. The developers assure us that the structures can be “quickly” removed in the event of a flood, but what about people? Maybe several hundred people.

Years ago, when my family lived in Kansas City, Missouri, we rented a home that was, unknown to us, located in a 100-year floodplain. On the night of Sept. 12, 1977, massive rainfall caused a tiny nearby stream to swell up into a raging river. It was a flash flood, like the floodwaters that have devastated Washington state and British Columbia this past week. Floodwaters suddenly surrounded our home, so I snatched my sleeping infant son out of his crib, and my husband and I slogged through rising floodwaters and drenching rain to escape. A neighbor tied a long rope to his porch and helped us cross a street that had become a raging river, full of overturned cars and all kinds of debris. It was utter chaos: nighttime, dark, low visibility, and we didn’t know if we would survive crossing the water with our baby. Our family did survive, thanks to the help of others, but 25 unfortunate souls perished in that flood. There were no rescue workers to help people because it happened so fast. Only people to recover bodies when the floodwaters receded.

Floodplains by their very nature flood, sometimes quickly and catastrophically. Risking people’s lives by situating them overnight in a floodplain is unnecessary. The developers of this project, and the officials who have approved it, should at least have the decency to sign a document acknowledging that they understand the potential risks to the campers, and that they will take full responsibility if the worst happens.

Diane Volkersz

Bozeman

