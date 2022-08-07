The lead article in the Bozeman Chronicle on July 14, “Montana Democrats unveil plan to reinvest $1B in state surplus” calls for putting money back into workers’ pockets. The Democratic members of the Montana Legislature are calling for investing a billion-dollar treasury surplus. Makes good sense to me, after all the surplus was built up by Montanans’ hard work and tax dollars.
The Democrats are proposing that half of it be disbursed for affordable housing. I support that. You would have to live in the woods to not know we have a housing crisis in Montana that affects us all. The other proposals are worthy of support as well, including child care so people can work, and mental health services, which are woefully lacking. And there is a property tax relief proposal, $250 million, for those struggling to pay their property taxes. Who would not support that?
The Republican response was to claim the revenue surplus was due to their economic policies. Montana’s economy has generally tracked the U.S. economy for the last two decades. Our current surge in economic activity is due, in large part, to pent up demand after the COVID-induced recession. Republican policies have nothing to do with it. That is like the rooster claiming that his crowing makes the sun rise.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.