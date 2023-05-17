Congratulations Bridger Bowl for navigating a record season. With this growth and additional revenue, I'd like to encourage Bridger Bowl to adhere to its values as our local beloved nonprofit, community ski area. That is why continuing the gold standard of providing child care and not shutting down Bridger Bowl playcare is critical for the community it serves.The presence of playcare enables an opportunity for families to be together on the mountain and build memories, not to mention increasing revenue as families spend money on tickets, rentals, lessons, food, and beverages. This Bridger Bowl resource not only contributes to the wellbeing of generations of Bozeman residents, but also to the health of Bridger Bowl’s bottom line.
World class resorts of all sizes attract families because of their child care offerings. Bridger Bowl playcare outshines most facilities with the space, level of professional care, and programs offered. The playcare team is extremely creative with their services offered and delivers huge value to numerous parents who rely upon these services. For my kid it was a great introduction to what I hope is a lifelong place in the Bridger Bowl community.
Closing Bridger Bowl playcare would be short-sighted because it hurts families and employees who need child care to enjoy Bridger Bowl’s world-class offerings; it will decrease revenue both directly and indirectly; and it will put additional pressure on Bridger Bowl’s already strained, lottery-based, ski programs for kids.The tagline at the bottom of the Bridger Bowl license plate reads: A World Class Community Ski Area. Bridger Bowl, we ask you to live up to this statement. Serve the community. Please do not close Bridger Bowl playcare. Let’s partner to find a solution to keep this resource available.
Jesse Gentner
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.