Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bozeman is special, including its tradition of collaboration in music, from classical to jazz to folk and more. Last Saturday, “Amadeus, The Concert” exemplified the best of that tradition. Baroque Music Montana, and its professionals led by Carrie Krause, joined the twenty-three high school students who are the Bozeman Public Schools Kamerata Musicians to play a joint concert. Additional students became equal partners to the professionals for the final four pieces of what was a memorable concert. Joining in the collaborative fun were musicians from the Montana Chamber Music Society and the Bozeman Symphony.

The audience reveled in the acoustically excellent auditorium of Gallatin High School as they listened to amazing performances of Mozart, Salieri, Handel, Haydn and Biber.

To me, it was an evening that proclaimed once again: Bozeman is a ‘happening place’ and a haven for quality music. We are lucky to call it home.

Dennis K. Wentz

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe