Letter to the editor: Bozeman's special tradition of collaboration in music Dennis K. Wentz Oct 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman is special, including its tradition of collaboration in music, from classical to jazz to folk and more. Last Saturday, “Amadeus, The Concert” exemplified the best of that tradition. Baroque Music Montana, and its professionals led by Carrie Krause, joined the twenty-three high school students who are the Bozeman Public Schools Kamerata Musicians to play a joint concert. Additional students became equal partners to the professionals for the final four pieces of what was a memorable concert. Joining in the collaborative fun were musicians from the Montana Chamber Music Society and the Bozeman Symphony.The audience reveled in the acoustically excellent auditorium of Gallatin High School as they listened to amazing performances of Mozart, Salieri, Handel, Haydn and Biber. To me, it was an evening that proclaimed once again: Bozeman is a ‘happening place’ and a haven for quality music. We are lucky to call it home. Dennis K. WentzBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Concert Bozeman Student Music Classical Music Tradition Collaboration High School Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring leadership, passion to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen's dedication to justice will serve us well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington a highly qualified judge for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We need to invest in a more sustainable future Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge senators to back Women's Health Protection Act Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back