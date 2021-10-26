Letter to the editor: Bozeman's elections are vitally important this year Billy McWilliams Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman is facing an important municipal election. The pandemic, and higher growth has brought unique challenges.Growth, and the rising cost of living are changing the fabric of our community. Longtime residents are priced out, low-income folks can’t to find a place to live (pets!), and good folks are without housing.Bars and restaurants are struggling to find folks to work, despite more business. We're in a pickle. Leadership matters. Our time calls for thoughtful, experienced leadership. Folks who've been working for Bozeman in and out of office, who know the ropes.That's why I'm proud to support Terry Cunningham for Bozeman mayor, Chris Coburn and Jennifer Madgic for Bozeman city commissioners. Coburn has proved himself as a leader in our health care community. Madgic with her background in community planning has worked decades for state, federal and local government. Cunningham’s contributions to Bozeman have been amazing and non-stop.Coburn, Cunningham and Madgic have all prioritized affordable housing as their number one issue. They recognize the complexities involved in our housing crisis and are focused on solutions that are making a difference.They care about making sure everyone has access to good housing and a high quality of life. They believe in a conservation-minded approach to managing Bozeman’s growth, promoting compact development, building healthy neighborhoods and water conservation strategies.We need a team, proud to support Cunningham, Coburn, and Madgic. Please vote yes to the bonds, particularly the county courts bond. Ask your friends to vote, turnout matters. Billy McWilliamsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chris Coburn Bozeman Jennifer Madgic Terry Cunningham Politics Folks Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn should continue on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's campaign a shift in local politics Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte's hypocritical stance on mandates Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: County, state jeopardizing lives of grizzly bears Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a true public servant, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back