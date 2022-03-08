The California Commission (Andrus, Cunningham, Magdic, Coburn) is at it again without doing their homework before allowing a bike path along the old U.S. 90 highway for two reasons.
One, the Frontage Road was the original U.S. 90 highway before the Interstate was built back in the 1970s. Second, the railroad was built in the early 1900s and the Department of Transportation set a 100-foot easement on all railroad tracks for safety reasons in case of accidents so that humans would not get hurt or killed. The U.S. 90 road was leased by the Railroads for vehicle transportation when cars and trucks needed safer highways. The 100-foot easement belongs to the railroads but the California Commissioners want to violate the easements belonging to the railroad without verifying the railroad easement belongs to the railroad, not Bozeman.
And the California Commissioners want to pay the cost of the trail outside the city limits which is apparently illegal based on the triangle that was shut down for illegal funding outside the city limits. The California Commissioners also have complained about the trains following their tracks (railroads) because they sound their horns and drop the saw bucks to safely continue on their mission to hall freight, coal and whatever they need to keep our economy moving.
The California Commissioners don't care about the lifetime residents or their concerns about how the city is being congested and driving people away because they are way smarter than us. They think huge ugly boxy apartment and condominiums can congest the neighborhoods so that they can somehow increase residents who don't assimilate to our culture and history. This not Aspen, Colorado, it is our beautiful city and it is being destructed by California Commissioners.
