It is time for the horribly metastasizing city of Bozeman and its foolish leaders (the commission) to admit that they have dropped the ball, screwed the pooch, and eaten the mezcal worm. For years these bumblers along with developers, realtors, and associated money grubbers have lied to us by repeating the false theory that building more houses will drive down the cost and availability of having a roof over ones head.
Guess what, folks? It ain't working.
It doesn't help that we have a mayor who proclaimed that land off of north 7th, "has wanted to be developed for a long time." Not sure where earth-whisperer Cindy Andrus conjured up this vile nonsense, but I'm sure it didn't come from our earth.
Think about it. If more housing was supposed to solve our ongoing housing crisis, why does it keep getting worse despite planting thousands of ugly dwellings on some of the most productive soil in North America? From my woebegone farmhouse on South 19th I can watch this hideous form of "progress" creep toward me like an unwelcome plague.
As for viable solutions, at this point, there are none.
Bozeman had steadily sold its soul to the top bidder, to the almighty dollar and the all consuming lust for power, and there is no going back.
Like an aging movie star dreaming of past glories, Bozeman's alluring beauty will be its ultimate demise.
Dennis Curran
Bozeman
