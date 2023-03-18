Let the news come to you

It is time for the horribly metastasizing city of Bozeman and its foolish leaders (the commission) to admit that they have dropped the ball, screwed the pooch, and eaten the mezcal worm. For years these bumblers along with developers, realtors, and associated money grubbers have lied to us by repeating the false theory that building more houses will drive down the cost and availability of having a roof over ones head.

Guess what, folks? It ain't working.

It doesn't help that we have a mayor who proclaimed that land off of north 7th, "has wanted to be developed for a long time." Not sure where earth-whisperer Cindy Andrus conjured up this vile nonsense, but I'm sure it didn't come from our earth.

