The City of Bozeman has declared war on our residential neighborhoods by proposing a rewrite of the zoning regulations that for decades, have protected their charm, ambiance, and property values. Neighborhoods currently zoned as RS, R1, R2, R3 will be rezoned as RA, allowing construction of 2-story/8 unit apartments — destroying quality of life and property values. It will be an open invitation for developers to cram high-density structures next to single and double family residences. Neighborhoods currently zoned R4 would be switched to RB, which will allow developers to build structures containing 24 units! Our misguided city government buys into the idea that residential zoning is “exclusionary”, and neighborhoods will be improved by building dense rental units immediately next to family homes with yards and lawns.
This destruction of residential neighborhoods is presently occurring in “progressive” places like California, Oregon, and Minneapolis, and it’s resulting in ruined residential neighborhoods and crashing property values. To promote this misguided rezoning, the City has hired Code Studio, a slick urban planner and public relations firm from Austin, Texas, staffed by urban planners with backgrounds in places like Miami, Washington DC, Atlanta, Toronto, and Boston. They pride themselves in their skills in handling the public acceptance of their proposals. They are affiliated with the Congress for New Urbanism, which is heavily involved in destroying residential zoning, by promoting the idea that residential neighborhoods are a form of “social injustice”, and are “exclusionary”. They instead promote “blended” neighborhoods.
As a residential homeowner here in Bozeman, I don’t wish to participate in the City’s foolish, misguided rezoning experiment that will ruin our residential neighborhoods, open the floodgates for developers, and destroy property values. Bozeman residents should be aggressively challenging City Commissioners to abandon this reckless, foolish plan, with the threat of voting them out of office.
Glenn Monahan
Bozeman
