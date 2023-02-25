I want to take the opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Veterans Administration. I especially want to thank my wonderful team at the Bozeman clinic. In the decades I've gone to the clinic I have never been treated with anything other than respect, consideration and most importantly, empathy. I know many veterans reading this are thinking "who is this guy? Obviously, he's never had the experience I've had."
Not true. In the early seventies while in the psychiatric ward of a hospital in Washington D.C. I was approached by a team of doctors and asked to participate in an experiment with promise of payment. I accepted. I was at my most vulnerable and had no money. Because of that experiment and the way I was treated afterward, I carried a burning, visceral hatred for the VA for 25 years. Thankfully, that hatred has been replaced with respect, gratitude and dare I say, love. I ask veterans everywhere to place themselves in the shoes of those who serve us. These good people are understaffed, overworked, underpaid and unappreciated. Yet, they show up every day to assist us with our problems as best as they can; and don't tell me they don't have problems of their own. We should be thanking them for their service.
Curt Jeffries
Bozeman
