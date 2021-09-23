Support Local Journalism


Communication is everything. After a heartfelt discussion with Emily Paris-Martin and Stephen Schachman about the state of the symphony, its players and its future, I am glad to report that the Bozeman Symphony is on the right track.

Mrs. Paris-Martin and Mr. Schachman understand the desires of the community and the needs of the orchestra members, and are working hard for a better future for symphonic music in the Gallatin Valley. Let me encourage all of you to support the symphony, its staff, and Maestro Huynh. Buy season tickets, and support the future of classical music in Bozeman.

Jay Smith

Bozeman

