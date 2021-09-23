Letter to the editor: Bozeman Symphony on the right track, deserves support Jay Smith Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Communication is everything. After a heartfelt discussion with Emily Paris-Martin and Stephen Schachman about the state of the symphony, its players and its future, I am glad to report that the Bozeman Symphony is on the right track. Mrs. Paris-Martin and Mr. Schachman understand the desires of the community and the needs of the orchestra members, and are working hard for a better future for symphonic music in the Gallatin Valley. Let me encourage all of you to support the symphony, its staff, and Maestro Huynh. Buy season tickets, and support the future of classical music in Bozeman. Jay SmithBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Symphony Emily Paris-martin Stephen Schachman Music Bozeman Support Desire Huynh Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: The GOP's insistence on keeping pandemic going Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Leaders should work to ensure safe, livable climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Democrats can't abdicate their responsibility to lead Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: River protections will benefit future generations Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montanans deserve to have their rivers protected Posted: Sep. 22, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back