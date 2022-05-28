Last week the swim community learned of the unexpected closure of the Bozeman Swim Center. The closure of this heavily used facility has far reaching consequences for our community. I am the parent of two swimmers on the Bozeman Barracudas. I am urging the city and others to come together and formulate a plan to move forward as soon as possible. Waiting for Bogert to open on June 20 is not a solution for our swimmers. I urge the city to consider all options to either open Bogert as soon as possible or repair the swim center enough to make it safe.
We need to seriously consider what an "abundance of caution" means and make sure it does not become an abundance of inaction.
I dread the conversation that I am going to have with my two competitive swimmers tonight. Unfortunately it is a conversation that feels all too familiar; something you love is being ripped away without warning. Both of them have worked so hard in the pool. This immediate closure means dreams and goals dashed in the blink of an eye. But it isn't just about the swimming. The pool and its swimmers is a community network of more than 300 families in the valley. We supported each other through a pandemic, we are there when a family is in need, it is the place where kids learn that they can do hard things. Being without a facility to do their sport could result in the disbandment of our valuable swim teams. The kids are just now recovering from so much trauma after the pandemic; this will open up a wound that finally started to heal. Please help us city of Bozeman.
