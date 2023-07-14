Every year more stop lights are installed and very few traffic circles (probably ten for one). When really, traffic circles function much better for efficiently and safely moving the flow of traffic. And while they don’t work everywhere, for most new developments they would work much better than the traffic lights. Once a road is upgraded and traffic lights are installed, the likelihood of switching it to a traffic circle later is minimal. It will be a stoplight forever!
The new light at Story Mill and Bridger Canyon Drive is an example. This should be a traffic circle. Same for all the intersections along Rouse and South 19th south of Kagy. The City has a chance to do the right thing for Kagy where all these main intersections should be traffic circles. What is the likelihood of that happening? And even though some of the roads are State highways, the City can put forth preferences… but they don’t; or their preferences are stoplights. They are in the dark ages, taking the easy way out in what is referred to as “death by 100 cuts.” Each light slows the traffic more and more so that it now it takes 20 minutes or more to drive across town.
Notice next time when you approach a stoplight. If it is green you end up speeding up trying to make it. This creates stress and raises the likelihood of bad accidents. And then when you miss the light, notice your reaction. Tension builds. While you wait you check your phone. When the light turns green, you rush off to the next light. People think with sensors and automation that technology is the answer, but this only works some of the time. And look at the width of the intersection. There are now four to five lanes for each intersection (to store the backed-up traffic): one left turning, one right, one each forward and back. If a large traffic circle were installed, the area of disturbed land would be less, and there would be no backed up traffic. The speed approaching the intersection slows down in order to merge safely, but that increases safety and smoothly handles traffic with no or minimal waiting. Get smart Bozeman and have the courage to be progressive in traffic planning.
David King
Bozeman
