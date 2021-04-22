I write to ask for your support of the Elementary and High School General Fund Operating Levies on the May 4th ballot. The Bozeman School Board chose to forgo placing an operating levy on a ballot last year due to local economic concerns resulting from COVID-19. This year, we are asking for a $644,000 levy at the elementary school level and $515,000 at the high school level. These levies are essential funding for the programs and operations of Bozeman Public Schools. The district’s building bonds will decrease next year, which will result in a tax-neutral levy impact — no increase to your property taxes.
I also ask you to choose your next school board trustees with care. Bozeman is fortunate to have a highly engaged and experienced school board comprised of individuals personally invested in Bozeman Schools' Core Purpose. Eight candidates are seeking three spots, including incumbent trustees Gary Lusin and Douglas Fischer. Our board best advocates for the entire community when trustees do not bring political agendas to the table and do not focus on single issue.
As you cast your vote this year, I ask that you pick candidates who have an established history of high-level school district engagement, committee involvement and support governing to provide an outstanding education so every student in the Bozeman School District can succeed.
Greg Neil, Bozeman School Board Vice Chair
Bozeman