Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Many people believe that sidewalks adjacent to private properties belong to us millionaire property owners. Wrong. These sidewalks are owned by the city of Bozeman.

An untenable, exploitive, contract provision? “During operations and after completion of operations, Client agrees to indemnify and save harmless the

Contractor against any and all claims by [anyone], arising [from] death or injuries to persons or damage to property, arising out of [snow removal operations], [even if the] claim results from the negligence of the Contractor. Client shall defend all suits and claims incidental to the [snow removal] work, without expense or annoyance to the Contractor.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you