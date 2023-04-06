Many people believe that sidewalks adjacent to private properties belong to us millionaire property owners. Wrong. These sidewalks are owned by the city of Bozeman.
An untenable, exploitive, contract provision? “During operations and after completion of operations, Client agrees to indemnify and save harmless the
Contractor against any and all claims by [anyone], arising [from] death or injuries to persons or damage to property, arising out of [snow removal operations], [even if the] claim results from the negligence of the Contractor. Client shall defend all suits and claims incidental to the [snow removal] work, without expense or annoyance to the Contractor.”
Under state law, a property owner hiring for city sidewalk snow removal is considered an employer. As an employer, the property owner must either provide workers compensation insurance for their snow removal employee, or require that employee to be an independent contractor, with a current recorded exemption. Have the kids or tenant you hired to shovel snow obtained their independent contractor exemption? Better check, or prepare to pay for their snow shoveling injury medical expenses and lost wages. Also, requiring a tenant to shovel snow from the city’s sidewalks is illegal under Montana landlord tenant law. MCA 70-24-311(e).
We pay our property taxes, and regularly vote to raise them higher! The city should simply provide us millionaires names of honest, competent snow removal contractors and we will gladly hire them. The city refuses to do this.
The city, and far too many adjacent property owners (millionaires or not), often fail to remove snow and ice from the City’s sidewalks. Bozeman’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance is a decades old failure, which must be modernized to provide winter access to this transportation system for disabled individuals.
Robert Kolesar
Bozeman
