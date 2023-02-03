Today’s challenges faced by police officers are many. Officers face dangerous and stressful situations in the line of duty, but many still manage to give honor and dignity to the badge and uniform they wear.
In 1937, August Vollmer wrote about the tasks of police officers in his book, “The Police and Modern Society.”
This is what he wrote:
“One may wonder how any group could perform the tasks required of police officers. The citizen expects police officers to have the wisdom of Solomon, the courage of David, the strength of Samson, the patience of Job, the leadership of Daniel, the tolerance of the carpenter of Nazareth, and finally, an intimate knowledge of the natural, biological, and social sciences. If they had all of these, they might be good police officers.”
As a member of the Bozeman Police Commission, I would like to walk you through the hiring process to become a Bozeman Police Officer.
Before a candidate is sworn in by the Bozeman Police Department, there is a hiring process that includes application screening, phone interview, written testing, physical abilities test, oral board interview, chief’s oral interview, psychological evaluation, background investigation, physical examination, and an examination of applicants by the Police Commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral, and physical qualifications, and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police force.
Upon being hired, all officers begin with three weeks of initial training.
All entry level officers attend the Montana Law Enforcement Academy which consists of 12 weeks of academic and physical training.
After graduating from the academy, these officers will participate in a 14-week field training program with experienced field training officers.
And all officers must successfully complete a one-year probationary period to continue their employment with the Bozeman Police Department.
Rick Gale
Bozeman
