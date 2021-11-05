Letter to the editor: Bozeman needs to take climate change seriously Margo Bennett Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am perplexed.It seems everyone knows we are in a drought. But the city commission has been approving one new development after another with hundreds of apartments on the agenda.If you missed the Oct. 24 "60 Minutes" with Bill Whitaker's segment on the Colorado River and the significant loss of water in the lower four-state region it has been supplying, it can be found on Google. While Montana is not in the four-state region, climate change is not limited to the Colorado River.It seems it would make sense to place a moratorium on new developments until there is a substantial plan in place to make sure we can all continue to live in this beautiful location and not have to ration water on a daily basis.Climate change is here, and it needs to be taken seriously. Margo BennettBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Climate Change Bozeman Meteorology Colorado River State Region Moratorium Montana Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: A new understanding of nature is long overdue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Choosing a leader the most important task for board Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Which party is actually better for the economy? Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Attorney General Knudsen's many different hats Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana deserves leaders who believe in health measures Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back