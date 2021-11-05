Support Local Journalism


I am perplexed.

It seems everyone knows we are in a drought. But the city commission has been approving one new development after another with hundreds of apartments on the agenda.

If you missed the Oct. 24 "60 Minutes" with Bill Whitaker's segment on the Colorado River and the significant loss of water in the lower four-state region it has been supplying, it can be found on Google.

While Montana is not in the four-state region, climate change is not limited to the Colorado River.

It seems it would make sense to place a moratorium on new developments until there is a substantial plan in place to make sure we can all continue to live in this beautiful location and not have to ration water on a daily basis.

Climate change is here, and it needs to be taken seriously.

Margo Bennett

Bozeman

