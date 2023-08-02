By way of introduction, I am a long-term resident of Bozeman, and a leader of BOZEMAN TENANTS UNITED. I have dealt with the rental market here in the Gallatin Valley for over two decades, and the high cost of housing has been a major concern since my wife and I moved here. Now we live on a fixed income, and rent by itself takes the majority of our monthly funds. The grim reality is that whichever one of us survives the other will be unhoused, solely due to the lack of affordable housing.
Looking beyond our own situation, I have several neighbors who hesitate to fully settle into a home because they fear the homeowner may decide to turn the property into a short-term rental establishment. I have also had a hand in helping others move after the landlord had taken such action. Every unit converted to such use is then unavailable for full-time Bozeman residents, merely for the sake of tourism.
What good is the tourist dollar if the residents cannot afford to live here? The visitors to our city require the services of average working people, particularly those in the hospitality, retail, and food-service industries — yet these folks often cannot afford the basic necessities of life, including shelter.
As BOZEMAN TENANTS UNITED leaders, we propose a first step towards a solution — to ban the use of second homes as short term rentals, such as Airbnbs. This small action would free said homes for use by people who live in Bozeman full-time. Market forces could then stabilize rental prices somewhat, without the artificial scarcity created by removing said properties from the rental market.
Thank you for your consideration.
Chris Howell
Bozeman
