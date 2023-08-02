Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

By way of introduction, I am a long-term resident of Bozeman, and a leader of BOZEMAN TENANTS UNITED. I have dealt with the rental market here in the Gallatin Valley for over two decades, and the high cost of housing has been a major concern since my wife and I moved here. Now we live on a fixed income, and rent by itself takes the majority of our monthly funds. The grim reality is that whichever one of us survives the other will be unhoused, solely due to the lack of affordable housing.

Looking beyond our own situation, I have several neighbors who hesitate to fully settle into a home because they fear the homeowner may decide to turn the property into a short-term rental establishment. I have also had a hand in helping others move after the landlord had taken such action. Every unit converted to such use is then unavailable for full-time Bozeman residents, merely for the sake of tourism.

What good is the tourist dollar if the residents cannot afford to live here? The visitors to our city require the services of average working people, particularly those in the hospitality, retail, and food-service industries — yet these folks often cannot afford the basic necessities of life, including shelter.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you