The Bozeman Planning Department needs to write Infill regulations for the entire city to guide it and the city commissioners in the process of determining what infill projects are worthy of approval.
Right now, the only guidelines are the general regulations under each zoning district. The guidelines stress new growth being compatible with the character of the area and it’s not hard to analyze the character of the existing neighborhood by housing type, housing style, street layout, exterior materials, street patterns, etc.
Many Western cities have adopted infill regulations for each section of their city. Portland divided their city into districts, met with residents of each area to determine their perceived nature of the area and then laid out the rules on how to preserve the character of their neighborhoods while embracing infill.
Bozeman will continue to grow. What is most important? Slowing sprawl by approving infill that is not compatible with the neighborhood with inappropriate development that ruins established neighborhoods? There should a balance but only if the city adopts infill regulations that recognize the character of each neighborhood, protect it and allow appropriate infill.
