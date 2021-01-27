When mental health patients in Bozeman need to be hospitalized they are sent to another city. Why? Because Bozeman Deaconess does not have a mental health ward and shows no interest in creating one.
I attended a meeting with John Hill, CEO of Bozeman Deaconess probably a year and a half ago. The purpose of the meeting was to encourage the hospital to provide mental health treatment. The upshot of that meeting was that the hospital was not interested in providing beds or programs for the treatment of mental health even after their own physicians encouraged them to do so. They have started some prevention programs but will not dedicate services for in-hospital care for mental health patients.
Bozeman has only one mental health crisis center, Hope House. They have only 10 beds and no medical doctor on staff. They have had 100% occupancy in 2020 but they normally have a 72 hour limit for patients. There is no place in Bozeman for patients who need more than three days of care. There is no in-hospital care for mental health patients. There are no group homes for mental health in Bozeman.
Montana has the highest suicide rate in the U.S., much of it due to mental health problems. Mental health services are the major unmet need in Montana according to an assessment done last spring by Bozeman Health itself. We need more services and treatment for mentally ill patients.
For a city the size of Bozeman, and growing, we need to be able to care for our own people. The Board of Deaconess Hospital, and its CEO, need to be told that it is time to provide in-hospital care and treatment in the area of mental health.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.